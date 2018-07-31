A fire damaged a large carport-type shed outside a house, including a vehicle parked inside, on Waverly Drive on Tuesday.
The blaze, at 1556 Waverly Drive SE, was reported at 11:56 a.m.
The Albany Fire Department quickly extinguished the flames, though the shed was still smoking at about 12:45 p.m.
Waverly Drive remained closed to traffic at that time.
Fire officials and the Albany Police Department are investigating the fire. At least three police officers were interviewing residents at the scene.
Deputy Fire Marshal Sandy Roberts said that there were no injuries as a result of the blaze.
Maya Lopez, who was visiting her parents in their apartment across the street, said she heard the sirens and went outside to find out what was happening.
“The car was filled up with flames. The shed was in flames,” she said.
