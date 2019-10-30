About $16,000 is up for grabs for law enforcement K9 programs nationwide and the Albany Police Department needs the community’s help to fetch it.
The Aftermath K9 grant gives away approximately $16,000 to seven law enforcement agencies around the country each year to help fund or improve their K9 programs. The contest is governed by popular vote and funds are distributed in descending order from the top vote-getter to the seventh-highest vote count.
Aftermath, which has offices nationwide, specializes in trauma cleaning and biohazard removal.
“It’s just something that they do every year,” said Lt. Travis Giboney. This year marks the first year the Albany Police Department is taking part in the contest. “Someone on the team saw it and any law enforcement agency can sign up.”
So far, the agency with the most votes in the Pacific Northwest is the California State Polytech University Police Department with 8,900 votes. People can vote once every 24 hours.
“It’s probably a far stretch looking at some of the agencies and how many votes they have," Giboney said. "It’s probably a stretch that we would get any money."
If the agency did become one of the top seven vote recipients, Giboney said it would go toward the K9 program. The specific project would depend on how much money the department received.
The Albany Police Department currently has three K9 officers: Chetco, Jager and Nacho. The average cost of a dog is about $10,000.
“Then there’s 240 hours of training for the dog and the handler,” Giboney said. “The cost of the car, because it’s not the average patrol car, and like every family member, there’s food, leashes, toys and vet bills.”
Giboney said the department does get donations with specific instructions that the funds go toward bulletproof vests for the dogs.
According to Crime Prevention Specialist Laura Hawkins, each vest can cost upward of $2,500.
Giboney said the extra cash boost would be welcomed in a budget cycle that will see some positions in the department frozen over the next two years.
“If equipment breaks or they need something, we want to take care of them so they can take care of us,” he said of the police dogs.
Voting ends Sunday, Nov. 3. To vote, visit aftermath.com/k9-grant.