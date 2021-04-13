 Skip to main content
Albany police: Avoid Pacific and 29th area due to crash
Albany police: Avoid Pacific and 29th area due to crash

The Albany Police Department is urging motorists to avoid the area of Pacific Boulevard Southwest and 29th Avenue for the next few hours due to a motor vehicle crash.

The notice by the agency was sent out at 3:31 p.m.

Based on observations at the scene by Mid-Valley Media, at least six vehicles appear to have been involved in the crash.

Pacific was closed between 24th and 34th streets while emergency responders worked at the scene. The Albany Police Department is investigating the crash.

No information on injuries was immediately available.

This story will be updated with more information as soon as new details are available. A Democrat-Herald journalist is headed to the scene.

