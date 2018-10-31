Albany police have arrested two juveniles in connection with vandalism at Hope Church on Saturday that caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.
In a statement released Wednesday morning, police said they have arrested two boys, one 15 and one 13, in connection with the damage. Their names and specific charges have not been released.
The boys are accused of breaking into the church at 2817 Santiam Highway SE, and going through the building smashing items with baseball bats. Walls, furniture, electronics and fixtures were damaged.
Police reviewed church surveillance tapes as part of their investigation.
Jen Tress, assistant to Pastor Frank Silverii, said Monday a church custodian found the damage Saturday night when he went to lock the building and noticed lights on.
Parishioners turned out in force on Saturday, working through the night to clean the mess so services could be held Sunday as usual, Tress said.
She said it's still to early to know what will be covered by insurance and what the church may still need, but that church officials have been overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support from the community. For instance, she said, within an hour or two of learning of the damage, Habitat for Humanity contacted the church to offer help and supplies.
"It's really heartwarming," she said. "We get emotional about it just seeing how quickly police worked to get his case going."
Tress said she personally didn't know whether the teens contacted by police have any connection to the church. She said she doesn't know the names and the figures didn't look familiar on the video.
"It’s just sad," she said in an earlier interview. "You know their heart is hurting."