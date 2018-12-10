The steady downpour of cold, soaking rain did not give Albany a very festive feel outside Sunday, but inside the houses on the 2018 Christmas Parlour Tour, the atmosphere was a lot jollier.
The houses on the tour gave visitors the chance to see historic buildings decked out in their holiday finest.
Rebecca Bond, executive director of the Albany Visitors Association, which organizes the event, said around 800 people attended, which is fairly average for the tour, which is in its 39th year.
“Rain or shine, the Christmas spirit is alive and well in Albany,” she said.
The tour featured historic homes, churches and other locations in downtown Albany.
Bond said people come out for the event because it is a tradition and gives them an outlet for their nostalgia for holidays past.
Eric Udolf, who owns the Goodwin House, a farmhouse built in 1878 that was featured on the tour, said he and his wife Peggy began preparing for the tour in October.
However, he said they usually do a lot of decoration for Christmas anyway, they just started early this year.
“We do it big like this whether we have anyone coming or not,” he said.
Udolf said he and Peggy have owned the house for around 12 years, and showed it in a summer parlor tour shortly after they bought it, but they haven’t been part of any tours since. He said it was fun to have the visitors again this year.
“It’s our pleasure to have the community come and to share it with everyone,” he said.
Vicky Lyons, who owns the Leigh House, which was built in 1900, said she’s lived in her house six years, but this was her first time showing it on the tour.
She said she moved furniture to her basement to make room for all the decorations in her house, but it was work she was doing anyway as well.
“I didn’t do extra. I go crazy at Christmas anyways, so if I did any more, I’d probably be committed.”
She added she joined the tour because she heard from other people who owned houses that had been on the tour that it was a joy to have so many people come in to visit. She was not disappointed either, saying the visitors were wonderful.
“I would do it again in a heartbeat,” she said.