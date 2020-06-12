Albany Parks & Recreation to open softball season June 28

Albany Parks & Recreation is getting a late start to its softball season but plans have been made to get games underway later this month.
Despite the delayed start due to coronavirus restrictions, all leagues and divisions will play the same number of weeks and games as in the past for spring leagues.
But there will be a few changes when play begins June 28.
Just one summer season will be played due to the late start.
In addition, “it will be imperative that people always maintain social distancing off the field in order to ensure our ability to maintain play,” Albany Parks & Recreation said in an email this week to prospective coaches and players. “Individuals who do not cooperate with the social distancing guidelines will be asked to leave and many not be able to return for the remainder of the season. No refunds will be issued.”
Masks are recommended but not required. They will be recommended until national, state and local authorities determine they are no longer recommended.
The season will begin with no fans in attendance for games. If fans are allowed at some point, there will be designated seating on the bleachers or they will be asked to bring their own chairs and maintain social distancing.
Softball leagues will follow all city, county and state guidelines for crowd gatherings, concession stands, facilities/events and social distancing.
Concessions won’t be offered this summer, but participants are encouraged to bring their own personal refillable water container and food and beverage for personal use. Alcoholic beverages are not allowed.
On-the-field play will remain the same, as outlined in the 2020 normal league rules at www.aprdsports.org.
All balls used in games will be sanitized throughout the contests. Hand sanitizers will be located near the dugouts and a water fountain jug filler will be available for use. Players are also encouraged to also bring their own personal hand sanitizers.
Social distancing will be followed in the dugouts and on the fences along the baselines. Only three people preparing to bat will be allowed in a dugout. The remaining players will stand outside the field along the baseline fences, with paint on the ground and tape on the fences to help with social distancing.
Celebrations or salutes are prohibited during games.
Examples given are team high fives, handshakes, bumping knuckles, hugs and forming a circle to touch hands and yell the other team’s name.
Signage will used to identity entrance and exit locations in addition to specifics on proper hygiene, social distancing expectations and symptoms to be conscientious of in relation to COVID-19.
Team managers and coaches are reminded that it’s their responsibility to keep their teams together in the designated areas before, during and after the game.
They’re asked to encourage their players to leave the ballpark at the designated exit areas at the completion of their games to ensure that social distancing can be safely observes. Managers are asked to have a team first-aid kit.
Teams are asked to leave the facility immediately after their game so that proper sanitization can begin. Teams arriving for the next game will have a designated warm-up area and then be allowed in their dugout once sanitization is finished.
Staggering of game start times will be used to ensure separation of teams and prevent interaction as they enter and leave the facility.
Team rosters are limited to 15 players, and no more than 15 are allowed to enter the softball complex to play. Roster limits will increase as state and local authorities increase the acceptable gathering sizes, the email states.
The email notes that how everyone interacts off the field within the facility will need to be consistent with the structure provided to help everyone stay safe, operate within the state’s phase 2 guidelines and be able to play without being forced to shut down the season.
All leagues begin play the week of June 28.
Coed A through E divisions will start on June 28, church coed divisions on June 29, women’s open division June 30 and men’s open and A through D divisions July 1 and 2. The kickball open division will begin play June 29.
The registration deadline for all leagues is Monday, June 22. Teams can register and pay online at www.aprdsports.org. Schedules are expected to be posted on the website at 7 p.m. June 24.
