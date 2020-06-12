Albany Parks & Recreation to open softball season June 28

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Albany Parks & Recreation is getting a late start to its softball season but plans have been made to get games underway later this month.

Despite the delayed start due to coronavirus restrictions, all leagues and divisions will play the same number of weeks and games as in the past for spring leagues.

But there will be a few changes when play begins June 28.

Just one summer season will be played due to the late start.

In addition, “it will be imperative that people always maintain social distancing off the field in order to ensure our ability to maintain play,” Albany Parks & Recreation said in an email this week to prospective coaches and players. “Individuals who do not cooperate with the social distancing guidelines will be asked to leave and many not be able to return for the remainder of the season. No refunds will be issued.”

Masks are recommended but not required. They will be recommended until national, state and local authorities determine they are no longer recommended.

The season will begin with no fans in attendance for games. If fans are allowed at some point, there will be designated seating on the bleachers or they will be asked to bring their own chairs and maintain social distancing.