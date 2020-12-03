Albany Parks & Rec cuts adult leagues as budget problems mount

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The latest move comes with an additional layoff, bringing the total to 4.5 FTE positions, which equates to four people working full time and a fifth person working 20 hours a week.

"In taking a look at what programs and positions would be impacted, we made the decision based on the cost recovery of a program and the number of community members it served," Lyddane said Thursday. "We also looked to see if there were other community organizations that could provide a similar service."

Mid-Willamette Family YMCA CEO Chris Reese said he's been hearing rumors that the adult leagues could be cut.

"I look forward to speaking with Kim (Lyddane) to see if the YMCA can help in adult league formation, like softball," he said. "But I haven't seen how that pencils out, so I'm not inclined to accept or deny if we can take on that role yet. The bottom line is, we must keep adult programming going throughout Albany."

According to Lyddane, the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department is stepping in to help fill the softball hole by offsetting the cost of using Albany's fields for teams, and it will also be handling the administrative costs associated with coordinating the teams.