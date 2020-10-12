Albany Parks and Rec to hold Halloween event

Albany children can still go trick-or-treating on Halloween, even if they don't go door to door.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department has organized a trick-or-treat cruise-through sponsored by local businesses.

"We are so thankful to be able to provide some bit of normalcy in a not-normal year," said Albany Parks and Recreation Director Kim Lyddane.

The event, staged for Bryant Park, will allow families to drive in their cars to more than 20 booths that will be handling out candy and prizes. The park will be decorated, and costumes are encouraged.

Registration for the event, presented by Oregon Freeze Dry and sponsored by Home Depot, Northwest Community Credit Union and Xtreme Grafx, is required.

According to Lyddane, more than 800 children have already signed up to take part.

To register or for more information, go to cityofalbany.net/parks/events or call 541-917-7777.

