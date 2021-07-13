Albany parents gather to support inclusion

In a written statement, she added that parents came to show public support for Goff's leadership.

"For the first time, a superintendent is deliberately and actively moving to create a platform for families of color and marginalized students and is making decisions based on data in order to change a culture that for so long has been driven solely by the Albany status quo," Newton-Vasquez wrote.

"I have heard a quote used time and time again by one of the new board members that 'Education is the great equalizer,'" she continued. "This is actually Horace Mann, who believes and is saying that public education equalizes opportunity, but this is not true, because of how our schools have been designed, for who they’ve been designed and is influenced by the status quo that is white middle/upper class and that category simply doesn’t make space for all. Equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives and action plans will finally do that."

In a separate written statement, parent Diana Hammond, who said she has bicultural students who are entering second and fourth grade, said she wants to keep the "positive shift" going.