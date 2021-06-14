Albany Options School class of 2021 'a part of history now'

In her speech to the class, Alderin agreed. "I am so proud of each of us," she said. "Congratulations, Class of 2021, we did it!"

Besides Alderin, speakers for this year's ceremony included Hannan, Harryman, Jennifer Ward of the Albany School Board and Maria Bellando, who teaches Language Arts at the school.

Ward compared the Albany Options experience to the boxes of fudge she would receive as gifts from her grandmother and later, her mother — each different, like the students themselves and their backgrounds; each sweet and rich, like the life experiences gained at AOS; and each meant for sharing.

She urged graduates to share their lived experiences with the world. "Share it wide, my AOS friends," she encouraged. "Share it far and share it deep."