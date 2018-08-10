Albany Online, a free online program provided by Greater Albany Public Schools, is now accepting enrollments in kindergarten through 12th grade for the 2018-2019 school year.
Program information sessions with enrollment support are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 14, Wednesday, Aug. 22, and Wednesday, Sept. 5, at the district office, 718 Seventh Ave. SW.
Families considering online education or looking for alternatives to the traditional classroom experience are invited to attend, hear about curriculum and meet some of the staff.
Albany Online, now in its sixth year, offers a comprehensive curriculum that is aligned with current educational requirements. Courses are accessible to students 24 hours a day, seven days each week, as well as during holidays and breaks. All teachers meet the Oregon licensure requirements.
The home-based program requires that a learning coach, usually a parent or guardian, oversee the students’ progress and engagement.
In addition to the online courses, students living within the Greater Albany School District have the option of working with their resident school to participate in elective courses at the school, provided space is available.
For more information, contact Sheryl Clemetsen, online school specialist, at the Albany Online office: 541-967-4607. Information also is available on the program website at: http://www.albany.k12.or.us/albany-online and on the Albany, Oregon, link on Facebook.
