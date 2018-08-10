Pavla Zakova-Laney of Albany took her 19th trip to Cameroon in May to support schools in the country through her Albany-based nonprofit group, Educare-Africa.
Zakova-Laney and her group raise funds to purchase school supplies, additional science lab equipment and other items for public high schools in a rural northwest region in that country.
This year in a shortened trip to Tatum, Cameroon, the group:
• Gave new science equipment, thanks to a donation from VWR Charitable Foundation, to G.H.S. Lus. The event included songs, traditional dances and speeches.
• Gave science lab equipment and a laptop computer to G.B.H.S. Nitob, provided by a donation from the Labdoo nonprofit group in California;
• Helped complete several small projects at its Educare-Africa Resource Center project and surrounding buildings in Tatum, including building a short wall to protect pipes near the house; completed roof repairs to prevent wind from blowing into the living quarters; built an accessible ramp and enlarged the steps at the entrance for easier and safer access; enlarged a perimeter fence; and sewed curtains and blinds to hang in the living room.
A few projects yet to be completed are: painting the building; plaster walls and add doors to the boys’ quarters; add a toilet and and kitchen sink to the housekeeper’s apartment.
Work still has to be done in the main building, which will contain a public library, Internet access, computer lab, rest house, conference hall and the Educare-Africa office.
As a side project, Justin Tagne from the Cameroon Baptist Center in Bamenda, also a member of an organization called Born Free Cameroon, and Zakova-Laney delivered donations from the Reid Veterinary Hospital and SafeHaven Humane Society in Albany.
Zakova-Laney said for the next trip in 2018-19 she hopes to assist about 180 secondary and high school students and about 20 university students in Tatum, as well as continue working on the Educare-Africa Resource Center project.
To check on the group's progress in Tatum go to its blog at http://educareafrica.blogspot.com/.
For more information call Zakova-Laney at 541-924-9290, email her at pavlazl@comcast.net or write to: Educare-Africa, P.O. Box 3278, Albany, OR 97321.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.