Pavla Zakova-Laney of Albany took her 19th trip to Cameroon in May to support schools in the country through her Albany-based nonprofit group, Educare-Africa.

Zakova-Laney and her group raise funds to purchase school supplies, additional science lab equipment and other items for public high schools in a rural northwest region in that country.

This year in a shortened trip to Tatum, Cameroon, the group:

• Gave new science equipment, thanks to a donation from VWR Charitable Foundation, to G.H.S. Lus. The event included songs, traditional dances and speeches.

• Gave science lab equipment and a laptop computer to G.B.H.S. Nitob, provided by a donation from the Labdoo nonprofit group in California;

• Helped complete several small projects at its Educare-Africa Resource Center project and surrounding buildings in Tatum, including building a short wall to protect pipes near the house; completed roof repairs to prevent wind from blowing into the living quarters; built an accessible ramp and enlarged the steps at the entrance for easier and safer access; enlarged a perimeter fence; and sewed curtains and blinds to hang in the living room.

A few projects yet to be completed are: painting the building; plaster walls and add doors to the boys’ quarters; add a toilet and and kitchen sink to the housekeeper’s apartment.

Work still has to be done in the main building, which will contain a public library, Internet access, computer lab, rest house, conference hall and the Educare-Africa office.

As a side project, Justin Tagne from the Cameroon Baptist Center in Bamenda, also a member of an organization called Born Free Cameroon, and Zakova-Laney delivered donations from the Reid Veterinary Hospital and SafeHaven Humane Society in Albany.

Zakova-Laney said for the next trip in 2018-19 she hopes to assist about 180 secondary and high school students and about 20 university students in Tatum, as well as continue working on the Educare-Africa Resource Center project.

To check on the group's progress in Tatum go to its blog at http://educareafrica.blogspot.com/.

For more information call Zakova-Laney at 541-924-9290, email her at pavlazl@comcast.net or write to: Educare-Africa, P.O. Box 3278, Albany, OR 97321.

