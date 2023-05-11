The Bacon Brothers, featuring Golden Globe-winning actor Kevin Bacon, won’t be appearing for Albany’s 2023 River Rhythms after all.

Initially, the concert series had announced The Bacon Brothers would be featured in a lineup that includes pop princess Debbie Gibson and English rock legends Foghat as well as country a cappella group Home Free.

But a little more than a week later, River Rhythms says The Bacon Brothers show had to be canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

The cancellation was announced in a Facebook post that offered no further details. Organizers disabled user comments on the post.

Albany Recreation Manager Rose Lacey said there was no additional information to share beyond what was posted to social media, as did Parks & Recreation Director Kim Lyddane.

A Bacon Brothers representative initially said scheduling conflicts are likely why they won't be able to appear, but later was only able to confirm that "unforeseen circumstances" were behind the cancellation.

With waterfront project construction occurring this summer, Albany Parks & Recreation has relocated the show to Timber Linn Memorial Park for 2023.

No tickets are required, but organizers strongly encourage a donation of $1 per person to be paid at the gate. They can take Visa or Mastercard but prefer cash or check. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking is free for the concert series.