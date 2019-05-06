Albany’s street railway, which operated from 1889 to 1918, will be the focus of two museum events this week.
The Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon Street S., will hold a “virtual tour” of the street railway system during Wednesday’s “History Bites at Noon” lecture.
Local historian and museum volunteer Bill Maddy will discuss the history of the system and show its route, featuring a then-and-now look at several streetcar stop locations.
Light refreshments are served. History Bites is free, but donations are accepted.
On Saturday, residents can hop aboard for an actual guided tour as Albany’s vintage streetcar will travel the old routes through town, including stops at the Southern Pacific Railroad Depot (Albany Station), the Depot Hotel and the Van Dran Hotel, the Oregon Electric Railway Depot, the Hammel Hotel, Revere House, the St. Francis Hotel, the American Exchange Hotel and the St. Charles Hotel.
Reservations are required to reserve your tickets and can be made by calling the Albany Regional Museum at 541-967-7122.
Tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for children age 6-12. Children 5 and under can ride for free.
Tours depart from the Albany Regional museum on Saturday at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Every year, the Albany Regional Museum offers a program about the city’s railroad history that coincides with National Train Day, which commemorates the completion of the transcontinental railroad.
Friday will mark the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad, when the last spike was driven at Promontory Summit in the Utah Territory.
The first train arrived in Albany in December 1870, more than a year after the ceremonial golden spike.
With the arrival of the railroad, Albany grew and developed into “Hub City.”