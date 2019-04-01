Two local artists will be featured during First Friday at the Museum, which will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S.
Admission is free.
Linda Ellsworth, who works with oils, acrylics and fabric crafts, will have artwork on display.
Cecelia Peters, who is currently focused on making stoneware clay tiles depicting animals, landscapes and seascapes, will have a selection of her tiles at the event.
For more information, go to armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.