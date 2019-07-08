The Albany Regional Museum’s History Bites at Noon lecture series will focus on Tecnu and the history of Tec Labs on Wednesday.
Larry Burris, director of sales for Tec Labs and a South Albany High School graduate, will be the presenter, and discuss how the company’s founding and more.
Tec Labs was created by Dr. Robert Smith in a small garage in downtown Albany. Its original product, Tecnu, was developed in 1962 during the Cold War to remove fallout dust from the skin.
Burris is a 27-year veteran of the company, which manufactures Tecnu Poison Oak and Ivy products at major retailers.
History Bites is free for museum members, but a donation is suggested for non-member attendees.
The Albany Regional Museum is at 136 Lyon Street S. For more information, go to armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.