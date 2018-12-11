The Albany Regional Museum’s “History Bites at Noon” lecture series on Wednesday will focus on flooding.
Eric Rau, emergency management planner for the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, will present “Albany Floods: Past, Present and Future.”
Floods are a natural, frequent event in the Willamette Valley, but their impacts can be messy or even deadly.
The event is free, but donations will be accepted. Light refreshments will be served.
The Albany Regional Museum is at 136 Lyon St. S. For more information, call 541-967-7122 or go to armuseum.com.