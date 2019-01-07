The Albany Regional Museum’s lunchtime lecture series “History Bites at Noon” will focus on Jerry Andrus this Wednesday.
The program will show a 45-minute documentary on Andrus, a local magician, inventor and poet who lived in the “Keyhole House” in Albany until he died in 2007.
Andrus made quite a reputation for himself in Albany and in the community of magicians, even befriending Raymond Teller of Penn & Teller.
The movie, “A Thing of Wonder,” was filmed shortly before Andrus died. Teller said that it captures “the genius, humor, poetry and heroic integrity of one of my favorite people of all time.”
Popcorn and refreshments will be provided, and admission is free.
The Albany Regional Museum is at 136 Lyon St. S. For more information, go to armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.