Albany museum lecture focuses on the 1918 influenza pandemic

The Albany Regional Museum’s lunchtime lecture series, History Bites at Noon, will focus on the 1918 influenza pandemic on Wednesday.

Nearly every family in the United States was touched in some way by the Spanish flu, and attendees can learn about the local impacts of the illness.

Kitty Buchner, an Albany Regional Museum board member and former GAPS librarian, will by the presenter.

Admission to History Bites is free, but donations are accepted. Light refreshments will be served, and attendees are welcome to bring their own lunches to the lecture.

The Albany Regional Museum is at 136 Lyon St. S. For more information, go to armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.

