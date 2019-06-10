The Albany Regional Museum’s History Bites at Noon lecture series will focus on Talking Water Gardens on Wednesday.
Joe Deardorff of the city of Albany Public Works Department will discuss the history of the project, what Talking Water Gardens does, and the phytotechnology behind the site.
Deardorff is a former reforestation contractor and ecologist. According to the museum, his personal mission is to find ways we can accommodate more nature in urban environments.
History Bites is free, though a donation is suggested for residents who aren’t members of the museum.
The Albany Regional Museum is at 136 Lyon Street S in downtown Albany.
For more information, go to armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.