The Albany Regional Museum’s History Bites at Noon lecture series will focus on genealogy on Wednesday.

Representatives of the Linn County Genealogical Society will discuss the basics of genealogical research and resources that are available.

The Linn County Genealogical Society is committed to studying, sharing, collecting and preserving genealogical and historical information concerning Linn County’s culture and heritage.

Admission to the event is free for members, and a donation is suggested for non-members.

The Albany Regional Museum is at 136 Lyon St. S. For more information, go to armuseum.org, email armuseum@peak.org or call 541-967-7122.

