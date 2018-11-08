An Albany woman who was found dead near St. Paul on Monday morning was murdered, and when authorities served a search warrant on her husband’s home on Wednesday night, they found him dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Tricia Carver, 47, had been reported as missing to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. She was found in a field outside of St. Paul at 7 a.m. that same day.
On Wednesday night, police found that Lemarr Carver had apparently killed himself, according to the news release. He is the primary person of interest in Tricia Carver’s murder.
The investigation is continuing into the case.
The search warrant was executed at about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 6700 block of Patricia Lane SE in Hillsboro by MCSO in collaboration with the Inter-Agency Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team and Crisis Negotiation Unit.
The Oregon State Police, Salem Police Department and Hillsboro Police Department also assisted in the case.