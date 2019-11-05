The owner of the Albany Budget Inn, 2727 Pacific Blvd. SE, was sentenced to roughly eight months in jail for sex crimes during an appearance in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning.
Dineshkumar Patel, 63, was found guilty of two counts of third-degree sex abuse at the conclusion of his three-day jury trial in October.
Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish sided with the prosecution when delivering the sentence, saying that the two victims were women in a vulnerable state when they were sexually abused at Patel’s business.
Kittson-MaQatish also bristled at the defense’s claim that the misdemeanors occurred due to cultural and language barriers regarding norms. “I do not see this as a boundary issue or a cultural issue,” she said.
Patel must register as a sex offender, and he will be on supervised probation for five years. Per terms of his probation, he must enroll in counseling and he cannot have unsupervised contact with any female in a private area of a hotel where he is an owner or employee.
During Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutor Keith Stein asked for months in jail for Patel, while defense attorney Thomas Hill requested probation.
Stein called Patel’s behavior predatory, and said that instead of safeguarding travelers, he used his position to create opportunities to prey on vulnerable women.
He added that the impact of Patel’s actions was similar to much more severe crimes. “These are women who carried this sense of having been violated for years,” Stein said.
Hill noted that Patel had no previous criminal history and said his life, outside of these incidents, was exemplary. He added that Patel had personal boundary issues common for younger men.
Hill said that jail time wouldn’t serve any purpose for Patel, the community or the victims.
Stein responded that jail would serve as a deterrent.
The state initially had seven victims in the case. “Only three had the courage to fight this through to trial,” Stein said.
Kittson-MaQatish noted that it would have been difficult for some women to step forward in a case like this, especially when their character was being attacked. But justice was still for the poor, as well as those who made poor choices in the past, she said.
Patel had been accused of three counts of first-degree sex abuse at trial, but a 12-member jury convicted him of a lesser charge in two of the counts. He was convicted of crimes from 2015 and 2017.
In those cases, the victims told authorities that Patel brought them into a motel room or a back office room, blocked their way out and began massaging them and touching them inappropriately before they were able to flee.
The victim in the 2017 case, Hayley Crawford of Aumsville, has filed a $500,000 lawsuit against Patel and Budget Inn, saying that she suffered emotional distress, fear and depression after being abused by Patel.
During the trial in early October, Hill suggested that Crawford was retaliating for what she perceived as a shabby hotel room and essentially committing fraud. She wanted her money back for the room but couldn’t get a refund, he said. Hill compared her to a customer who eats a lavish meal only to drop a fly in the salad to get the food for free, as well as future meals.
At the end of Tuesday’s hearing, Hill asked for a two-week delay before Patel reports to the Linn County Jail so he could file an appeal in the case. However, he did not provide concrete examples of the reasoning behind such an appeal, beyond saying that there could be an issue with the statute of limitations since felony charges were reduced to misdemeanors.
Kittson-MaQatish responded that Patel knew he could be going to jail on Tuesday and an appeal could have been filed before Tuesday’s hearing. “I haven’t heard anything today that’s going to allow me to make a stay,” she said.
In a separate case, Patel is charged with three counts of encouraging child sex abuse. He is scheduled for a one-day trial on those child pornography charges on Dec. 17.