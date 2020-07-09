Albany modifies summer Fun in the Park event to address COVID concerns

"Our sponsors hand out stickers, too, and Kona Ice also will be giving out free ice, which is fun," Lind said. Kids can also participate in an "I Spy" game from their cars, seeking out objects hidden in the trees. "I don't think people expected it to be as engaging at the site this year," Lind said.

The modified Fun in the Park is part of the overhaul of the city's summer programs. The Northwest Art and Air Festival and River Rhythms have both been canceled, but Parks and Recreation Director Kim Lyddane said the city will find ways to bring programs to the public amid the pandemic.

"Summer is not canceled," she said, speaking on the subject in April. "It's just going to look a little different."

Fun in the Park is free, but the city is asking people to register on the Parks and Recreation website to better account for the number of crafting kits staff will need to assemble. The event will be held at Bryant Park every Wednesday for the next six weeks from 10 a.m. to noon.

"We've gotten a few comments on social media, and people have sent us photos of the completed craft," Lind said. "I heard from a few people that they're just happy to be out of the house."