Albany modifies summer Fun in the Park event to address COVID concerns

The more times you do something, the easier it should get. But when Albany family recreation program specialist Misha Lind was approaching her second year heading the Fun in the Park event, everything changed.
COVID-19 shut down schools and businesses and mandated social distancing. And while some things are starting to open again, the summer is still very much on lockdown in terms of normalcy.
Each year families can visit Albany's parks to find picnic tables full of crafting supplies and Parks and Recreation staff ready to lead games and physical activities. But not this year.
"Typically families sit together at picnic tables, but that involves a lot of touching the same surfaces and things like that, so obviously that was a no-go this year," Lind said. The event in its traditional form, she said, would also most likely violate state orders limiting the number of people that can gather together outside.
Last year, Fun in the Park drew 300 to 500 people, Lind said. Those numbers would not be permitted under current orders.
So the event, like the rest of the city's summer programs, adapted. For its 15th year, Fun in the Park will be a drive-through event.
Families can gather in their cars at the loop in Bryant Park while staffers hand out crafting kits, all while wearing masks.
"Our sponsors hand out stickers, too, and Kona Ice also will be giving out free ice, which is fun," Lind said. Kids can also participate in an "I Spy" game from their cars, seeking out objects hidden in the trees. "I don't think people expected it to be as engaging at the site this year," Lind said.
The modified Fun in the Park is part of the overhaul of the city's summer programs. The Northwest Art and Air Festival and River Rhythms have both been canceled, but Parks and Recreation Director Kim Lyddane said the city will find ways to bring programs to the public amid the pandemic.
"Summer is not canceled," she said, speaking on the subject in April. "It's just going to look a little different."
Fun in the Park is free, but the city is asking people to register on the Parks and Recreation website to better account for the number of crafting kits staff will need to assemble. The event will be held at Bryant Park every Wednesday for the next six weeks from 10 a.m. to noon.
"We've gotten a few comments on social media, and people have sent us photos of the completed craft," Lind said. "I heard from a few people that they're just happy to be out of the house."
