Mediation continues between Albany city officials and one of its bargaining units, with the next meeting set for Dec. 7.
The city is negotiating new employment contracts with two units within the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. Bargaining began in April.
The city declared it had reached impasse on Nov. 9 with one unit, AFSCME Local 2909, which represents 177 people, including library, pool, senior center and street maintenance employees.
The other unit, the transit unit known as AFSCME Local 2909-1, represents seven bus drivers, transit dispatch and transit maintenance. Mediation continues with that unit and the union will be a part of the Dec. 7 meeting, said Danette Jamison, human resources director.
As of Nov. 16, following the impasse declaration, both the city and Local 2909 submitted final offers. The submission kicks off a 30-day timeline during which mediation can continue.
If an agreement is not reached within the waiting period, the city may implement its final offer and the union may give a 10-day notice that it intends to go on strike.
Links to both final offers can be found on the home page of the city's website, www.cityofalbany.net.
Wage issues and the length of the contract are the main concerns remaining to be resolved. The union is proposing a three-year contract and the city wants four.
Both sides have said they'll accept a 2.5 percent raise the first year of the contract. However, the union is seeking 0 to 3 percent the second year and 2 to 4 percent the third year, depending the Consumer Price Index, and the city has offered 0-3 percent for the three remaining years it is proposing.
Union members also have asked to increase compensation for standby pay, making every regular standby hour payable at time and a half rather than standard, and every holiday hour payable at triple time rather than double.
Union President Sheena Dickerson was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment on the city's final offer.
Speaking for the city, Jamison said, "Our issue with that really is that after looking outward to our comparables, the city gives a generous offer in comparison with other comparable cities."
The union also is seeking an extra dollar per for any regular, part-time employees who work past the part-time schedule for which they were hired. Jamison said the city has been able to do this in the past but will no longer be able to following changes to the Equal Pay Act coming this January.
Jamison said general safety issues remain to be negotiated with the city's transit unit, such as coming to agreement on a specific defensive driving training course. "We're just working out the details," she said.