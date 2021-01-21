Albany mayor wades into housing crisis

During his campaign for mayor of Albany, Alex Johnson II spoke broadly about improving housing affordability in the city, and on Tuesday he took the first step to making good on that promise.
Johnson held a virtual forum for community members to discuss the obstacles they believed stood in the way of increasing the housing inventory and other issues surrounding the current housing situation.
The city has long known a housing crisis was coming, with the demand for housing up and the supply at all-time lows combined with an economic downturn and a pandemic that has seen a fight over who can be evicted and who cannot.
“Since I’ve had the meeting, I've heard from a ton of people,” Johnson said Thursday. “Not just people who live in Albany but people who used to live here and can’t afford it anymore. I want to listen to all voices.”
On Tuesday, Johnson heard from residents and Realtors alike — the first step in creating a housing affordability task force. Johnson said several more listening sessions will take place before he appoints members to the task force, which will act as an advisory commission to the City Council. The task force is set to begin work in July.
Concerns on Tuesday ranged from housing inventory to rental prices.
Tina and Marc Siegner have developed several properties and are currently attempting to develop another in Albany. They said the city bears some responsibility in the crisis.
“The permitting process is daunting,” Marc Sieger said. “Just to streamline that process would help builders who want to build and want to develop.”
He also noted that system development fees, charges levied on projects to offset their impact on a community’s infrastructure, were too high.
Tina Siegner spoke to the frustrating situation that the lack of housing has put both landlords and renters in.
“I list a rental and within a day we have 30 inquiries,” she said. “Tenants get upset and are crying because they need to find a place, and it’s overwhelming for us as well. It’s just heartwrenching to see that lack of availability. We definitely need more housing here.”
She also noted that the shortage of housing allows landlords to charge more for rent than they may have been able to in the past.
Prices across the board have gone up, with several developers on Tuesday noting that the price to build per square foot has doubled. Additionally, the wildfires this fall sent timber prices soaring.
Other issues discussed on Tuesday included expanding the urban growth boundary, food deserts and transportation.
Another listening meeting is scheduled in the coming weeks and will be advertised on the city’s web page. To view a video of Tuesday's entire listening session, visit the city’s Youtube page.