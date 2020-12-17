Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa, city councilors say goodbye

On Wednesday, the Albany City Council Chamber was empty.

But people were still in line.

The fire chief, police chief, directors of local agencies and governmental department heads got into queue on the council's virtual meeting to say goodbye to the three councilors who vacated their seats and long-serving Mayor Sharon Konopa.

Konopa, who has been Albany's mayor for 12 years, traditionally chairs the meetings, ushering in speakers and calling matters to a vote. But on Wednesday, City Manager Peter Troedsson took over MC duties after Councilors Bill Coburn, Mike Sykes and Rich Kellum were honored with shadow boxes containing keys to the city.

"We have a shadow box for you, too, Mayor," Troedsson said, displaying an additional key to the city on the screen as well as an American flag that had flown over City Hall, the Albany Police Station and Albany Fire Station in honor of the outgoing mayor.

Then, one by one, screens clicked on, revealing new members of the meeting who had come to wish Konopa well.