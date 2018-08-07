Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa's veto on a change to the city code involving accessory dwelling units will stand, following a failed effort Monday to overturn it.
In July, Konopa vetoed a proposal that would have allowed ADUs to be bigger than currently allowed and to have one on-street parking spot if they meet other qualifications.
Councilors took another vote on the question during a work session Monday. They voted 4-2 to overturn the veto, but the effort needed at least five votes to pass.
Councilors Bessie Johnson, Rich Kellum, Ray Kopczynski and Mike Sykes voted to overturn the veto. Bill Coburn and Dick Olsen voted no.
The council still needs to revise its ADU policy to comply with updates in state law, which allow the dwellings anywhere within areas zoned for single-family residences. Konopa said she will be working with city staff members on a new ordinance for consideration possibly later this month.
Albany's current policy allows new ADUs only in subdivisions of at least 10 lots that were built before 2007. Buildings can be converted to ADUs only if the original building was constructed before 1998. State law no longer allows such restrictions.
The state doesn't mandate ADU sizes change, however. Under Albany's current code, accessory dwellings can be no larger than half the size of the primary dwelling, or up to 750 square feet, whichever is smaller. The city was proposing to change that figure to up to 900 square feet, which prompted Konopa's objection.
"The size increase is basically adding an additional bedroom to an ADU," she wrote in her veto. "If an ADU becomes a one-bedroom dwelling, then there could be two adults, which might be two drivers with two vehicles. If a two-bedroom dwelling, then there could be four vehicles. This can impact an existing single-family neighborhood's livability."
Albany will comply with state laws in terms of where ADUs are allowed, but "there's nothing saying that we have to have (square footage) increased, or change the parking standards," Konopa said in a phone interview Tuesday. "We can increase down the road if necessary."
The issue marked the first time in her 10 years as mayor that Konopa exercised her veto power.
