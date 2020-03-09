Albany maps out virus response

The city of Albany is preparing for up to 40% of its staff to be affected by COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus, as well as possible closures of city buildings.
The City Council was briefed by staff and emergency personnel at its meeting on Monday on the current status of the virus which, as of Monday night, had not reached Linn or Benton County with a confirmed case.
To date, there are just over 600 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States, including 14 in Oregon. There have been no reported deaths in the state.
Albany has three levels of emergency classifications in regards to contagious illnesses that require city intervention. Level 1 is triggered when an illness is detected in the state. Level 2 is reached when a nearby or surrounding community reports a known case.
On Sunday, Marion County, just to the north of Albany, reported its first case of COVID-19. Albany will reach Level 3 when a resident tests positive for the virus.
Staff reported that the library — the most popular visitor location — was being cleaned every hour and that city hall and other public buildings were also on extra cleaning schedules.
"Take a look at the dais," Councilor Rich Kellum said, in reference to the fact that all sitting board members are over the age of 50. "Has this dais been cleaned? We're part of that group (that's at a higher risk). The point being, it is not when you find out you have 50,000 people that have it, it’s the three weeks before that’s the problem.
"Depending on who you listen to, sane heads saying don’t panic are saying the U.S. is a week behind Italy," Kellum continues. "Italy just closed their entire country. That may be overkill but to my way of thinking, now’s the time to pay attention to how to be efficient if we’re not here. Do we have an online working from home process that’s been tested?"
Staff said that the city can operate 1,000 Mac computers on the system outside of city hall and 50 Windows computers. City Manager Peter Troedsson said that employees are currently welcome to work from home if they feel the need and once the city reaches Level 3, that will be more strictly enforced. Currently, staff re-evaluates the situation every Friday to determine if closures or extra measures are necessary.
Fire Chief Shane Wooton said the city's emergency personnel was undergoing new training and that extra precautions were being taken. Ambulances were being cleaned every day and sanitizing equipment was being used. Citing the outbreak of the virus in a Washington state nursing home that has killed more than a dozen residents, Wooton said the local department did not want to be a carrier for the virus while answering unrelated calls and interacting with vulnerable populations.
Likewise, the Albany Police Department is utilizing ramped-up hygiene efforts including hand sanitizing stations around the department, sanitizer in police cars, masks, eyewear and the back seats of all police vehicles are being wiped down between transports.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the best defenses against contracting the virus are to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes with an arm or tissue instead of your hands, and stay home if you're sick. People with underlying health conditions and the elderly are especially at risk of developing severe cases that include complications.
"This could be awful," Kellum said, "and I think we ought to be prepared."