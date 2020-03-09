Albany maps out virus response

The city of Albany is preparing for up to 40% of its staff to be affected by COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus, as well as possible closures of city buildings.

The City Council was briefed by staff and emergency personnel at its meeting on Monday on the current status of the virus which, as of Monday night, had not reached Linn or Benton County with a confirmed case.

To date, there are just over 600 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States, including 14 in Oregon. There have been no reported deaths in the state.

Albany has three levels of emergency classifications in regards to contagious illnesses that require city intervention. Level 1 is triggered when an illness is detected in the state. Level 2 is reached when a nearby or surrounding community reports a known case.

On Sunday, Marion County, just to the north of Albany, reported its first case of COVID-19. Albany will reach Level 3 when a resident tests positive for the virus.

Staff reported that the library — the most popular visitor location — was being cleaned every hour and that city hall and other public buildings were also on extra cleaning schedules.

