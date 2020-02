Albany man shot in face, suspect detained

The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting in which a man was shot in the face Wednesday afternoon, and a suspect has been detained by officers.

The incident was reported at around 4:21 p.m. in the 2100 block of Geary Street SE, and reportedly occurred in an apartment.

The victim, 24-year-old Christopher Samuel Bailey, was transported by the Albany Fire Department to a local hospital.

The suspect, Garret Stephen Byrnes, 21, was detained without incident, according to an APD news release. Bailey and Byrnes are roommates, the news release states.

Those with information about the shooting should call the Albany Police Department at 541-917-7680.

Kyle Odegard

