Albany man sentenced to six years for Lebanon marijuana plant robbery

An Albany man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison earlier this month for a Lebanon-area marijuana plant robbery in which he nearly ran over a resident.
Jordan Alexander Stewart, 24, pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery on Nov. 6 in Linn County Circuit Court, and he’ll serve every day of his 70-month sentence.
He also received another year in prison for a police pursuit and subsequent crash that injured a resident – which happened the same day as the robbery.
The robbery occurred on Sept. 14 at about 9:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Hillview Drive.
A resident noticed someone stealing a marijuana plant from his greenhouse on the property and attempted to stop a car that was leaving. The driver forced the resident to jump off the road into a ditch, according to court paperwork.
Stewart initially was charged with first-degree robbery, but that was reduced as part of plea negotiations.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the matter.
In a separate case, investigated by the Lebanon Police Department, Stewart pleaded no contest on Nov. 6 to felony attempt to elude a police officer and third-degree assault. Stewart will be eligible for sentence reductions on the year-long sentence, however.
After Stewart was identified as a suspect in the robbery, police located him at the Lebanon Walmart later in the day on Sept. 14, and he led them on a short pursuit before crashing into another vehicle.
Charges of reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor attempt to elude (on foot) and possession of heroin were dismissed at sentencing as part of the negotiated settlement.
In a third case, Stewart pleaded no contest to identity theft, but received no additional time in custody.
Stewart also was found to have committed a probation violation, but was given no additional prison time.
His defense attorney Edward Talmadge did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Alex Olenick handled the prosecution for the Linn County District Attorney’s Office.
Judge Brendan Kane presided over the cases.
