Albany man sentenced to six years for Lebanon marijuana plant robbery

An Albany man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison earlier this month for a Lebanon-area marijuana plant robbery in which he nearly ran over a resident.

Jordan Alexander Stewart, 24, pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery on Nov. 6 in Linn County Circuit Court, and he’ll serve every day of his 70-month sentence.

He also received another year in prison for a police pursuit and subsequent crash that injured a resident – which happened the same day as the robbery.

The robbery occurred on Sept. 14 at about 9:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Hillview Drive.

A resident noticed someone stealing a marijuana plant from his greenhouse on the property and attempted to stop a car that was leaving. The driver forced the resident to jump off the road into a ditch, according to court paperwork.

Stewart initially was charged with first-degree robbery, but that was reduced as part of plea negotiations.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the matter.