An Albany man was sentenced to more than six years in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections on Thursday morning for a flashlight attack in downtown Albany.
Daniel Lawson, 55, had pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon on Tuesday in Linn County Circuit Court.
Prosecutor Michael Wynhausen said Lawson and the victim had squared off to fight on the night of Aug. 25, 2017 in the 100 block of First Avenue W.
At some point in time, the victim turned, and Lawson went after him with a heavy duty flashlight, repeatedly striking him, breaking his nose, and fracturing his eye socket and skull. Authorities initially worried about whether the victim would survive, Wynhausen said.
The case had been scheduled for a two-day trial starting Nov. 13, and the negotiated settlement that resulted in the plea agreement for Lawson wasn’t an easy decision, defense attorney Tyler Reid said.
He added that Lawson had suffered a traumatic brain injury a year-and-a-half before the incident, and was being struck about the head by the victim, initially without retaliating, before the altercation.
“I think there was a self-defense argument to be made,” he added. “Mr. Lawson believed his life was in jeopardy.”
Lawson told Judge David Delsman that he thought he would suffer another brain injury, and he initially tried to walk away from the victim. “Maybe it was too much force. I don’t know,” Lawson said.
Both Lawson and the victim were highly intoxicated that night, Reid said, and residents coming out of the Albany Civic Theater saw the incident unfold.
Lawson has no violent criminal history, Reid said.
During Tuesday’s plea hearing, Delsman carefully went over the factors in the case with Lawson to ensure that he understood the court proceedings.
Lawson was found unfit to proceed with the case in June, but later was deemed able to aid and assist with his defense.
He initially faced a charge of first-degree assault, but that was reduced to attempted first-degree assault thanks to the plea agreement.
Per terms of the negotiated settlement, Lawson will be eligible to earn time off his sentence through good conduct, and he also will be able to participate in alternative incarceration programs.