Albany man sentenced to nearly seven years for assault

An Albany man was sentenced last week in Linn County Circuit Court to nearly seven years in prison for an assault.

Isaiah Johnnie Hahn, 24, had pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree assault on June 15. His sentencing hearing was held on July 14.

The crime occurred on June 1 and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.

Hahn was initially charged with second-degree assault in the case. He was arraigned on a third-degree assault charge, based on an amended charging instrument, the day of his plea.

Hahn may not serve all of his 80-month prison sentence. Based on the negotiated settlement, he is eligible for any reduction in sentence, conditional or supervised release program, temporary leave from custody, work release, or alternative incarceration programs.

He will be on post-prison supervision for three years.

