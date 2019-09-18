An Albany man was sentenced to 100 months in prison after pleading no contest to rape and incest in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Frankie Edward Vogel, 19, appeared before Judge Michael Wynhausen on two counts of incest, one count of rape in the first degree and a count of sexual abuse in the third degree.
According to the complaints, there were three incidents—two involving a minor female under the age of 16 and one involving a minor male under the age of 18. The incidents occurred between January 2018 and March 2019. Vogel has been housed at the Linn County Detention Center since April of this year.
You have free articles remaining.
Vogel’s attorney Timothy Felling told the court his client had been evaluated and scored low in cognitive testing but not low enough that he could not assist in his own defense. Felling said Vogel had the maturity of a 12 year old. The state noted that the minor female was developmentally delayed.
The minor female disclosed the abuse to a teacher and according to Felling, Vogel later admitted to the charge. On Wednesday, Felling said Vogel denied the second allegation from the minor male but wanted move forward with sentencing.
Vogel will serve 100 months in the department of corrections with credit for time served and have a post-prison supervision time of 20 years.