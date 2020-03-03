Albany man sentenced to eight years for sex crimes

An Albany man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison on two counts of first-degree sodomy on Tuesday in Linn County Circuit Court.

Timothy Vinton, 70, was found guilty on Feb. 19 at the conclusion of a bench trial in front of Judge Daniel Murphy.

The state argued that while the crimes did not qualify as Jessica's Law offenses due to the date they occurred, they were Measure 11 crimes which come with mandatory minimum sentences.

"This kind of conduct, as well adjusted as the victim is, tends to have ramifications," prosecutor Ani Yardumian said during sentencing Tuesday. "In one way or another (they) will have to deal with this for the rest of (their) life."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the state, it was the victim's request that the dual 100 month sentences--one for each count--run concurrently.

In addressing the court, the victim said they were grateful for justice. Vinton declined the opportunity to make a statement.

Defense attorney Paul Kuebrich argued that higher courts have determined that Measure 11 sentencing could be altered by the court and that 100 months for a man of Vinton's age could equate to a life sentence.