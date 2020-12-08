Albany man sentenced to 33 years for sex crimes

An Albany man who committed 17 sex crimes was sentenced to more than 33 years in prison on Tuesday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court.

Henry Rivers, 54, had been found guilty on Oct. 29 of three counts of first-degree rape, seven counts of first-degree sodomy and five counts of first-degree sex abuse, as well as first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and second-degree unlawful sexual penetration. The verdict came after a three-day jury trial.

The crimes occurred between 1996 and 2006 in Albany, the Sweet Home/Holley area and Lebanon, and the victim was a girl who Rivers knew.

Judge David Delsman issued the 400-month sentence after he heard arguments from the prosecution, which requested a prison term of more than 100 years, and the defense, which argued for as little as eight years in custody.

The victim in the case also addressed the court before the sentence was delivered. “I lived every day in fear and in hell,” she told Delsman.

She said continues to struggle with the aftermath of the crimes, such as waking up with panic attacks. “It’s something I have to live with every day,” she added. “It’s not something you can just wish away.”