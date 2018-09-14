An Albany man will serve more than seven years in prison for robbing the Yellow Flamingo at gunpoint earlier this year.
Israel W. Thompson, 40, had entered a plea of guilty to a charge of first-degree robbery in connection with the case. On Friday, Linn County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Murphy sentenced him to 90 months in prison and three years post-prison supervision. Murphy also ordered him to pay $4,924.22 in restitution.
Thompson was charged with robbing an employee of the Yellow Flamingo, a video lottery establishment in Albany, about 2:36 a.m. Aug. 8.
Deputy District Attorney Alex Olenick said Thompson came to the business shortly before closing. Armed with a handgun, he forced the employee to open the till and stole more than $4,000. He then took the employee to a back office, forced him to turn out his pockets and handcuffed him to a door.
Thompson was wearing a mask during the robbery, but he took it off after leaving, and video surveillance cameras at other businesses picked up his image, Olenick said. Albany police and probation officers were able to identify Thompson.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony and a Measure 11 crime.
Thompson was charged with a probation violation shortly after the robbery in connection with a case of fourth-degree assault. Murphy sentenced him Friday to an additional 30 months in prison, to be served consecutively to the robbery charge, on the violation.
Asked if he wished to address the court, Thompson said: "I'm guilty of doing the robbery and I apologize to my family. If (the victim) were here, I'd apologize to him."