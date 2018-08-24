Quick action by an Albany Community Pool lifeguard and a patron who's a nurse helped get immediate medical attention Friday morning to a man having trouble in the water.
Marilyn Smith, spokeswoman for the City of Albany, said James Pfeifer was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis for treatment after the 8:30 a.m. incident at 2150 36th Ave. S.E.
Smith gave this account:
Pfeifer, whose age was not immediately available, goes to the pool daily with a group of other men for a fitness workout. He moved from the hot tub to the swimming pool but was hanging onto the side of the pool with his face in the water, which alerted the lifeguard.
The lifeguard and a patron who works as a nurse worked together to get Pfeifer out of the water and onto a backboard. They applied the pool's automatic external defibrillator, which took a reading and recommended CPR rather than an AED shock.
They then took turns performing chest compressions until medics with the Albany Fire Department arrived a few minutes later. Smith said they reported Pfeifer was breathing on their own by the time medics arrived, but needed assistance in breathing during the trip to the hospital.
More information on the lifeguard and nurse was not immediately available.