An Albany man was sentenced to more than six years in prison after pleading no contest to first-degree sex abuse in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday.

Derek Jeffrey Swingle, 24, committed the crime between June and August, and the victim was a girl under the age of 14.

A second charge of first-degree sex abuse was dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement.

The Albany Police Department investigated the case, and Swingle was arraigned on Sept. 10.

Swingle must register as a sex offender, and he will not be eligible for reductions in his prison sentence or for alternative incarceration programs.

