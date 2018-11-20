An Albany man was sentenced to more than six years in prison after pleading no contest to first-degree sex abuse in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday.
Derek Jeffrey Swingle, 24, committed the crime between June and August, and the victim was a girl under the age of 14.
A second charge of first-degree sex abuse was dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement.
The Albany Police Department investigated the case, and Swingle was arraigned on Sept. 10.
Swingle must register as a sex offender, and he will not be eligible for reductions in his prison sentence or for alternative incarceration programs.