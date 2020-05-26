Albany man pleads to assault for stabbing mother in hand

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Albany man who was charged with attempted murder for stabbing his mother in the hand pleaded no contest to a charge of second-degree assault on Tuesday afternoon.

Jeremiah Sullivan, 31, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 4 in Linn County Circuit Court.

According to court paperwork, the prosecution will ask for a sentence of nearly six years in prison.

Per terms of the plea agreement, the attempted murder charge and counts of fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon will be dismissed at sentencing.

The crime occurred in February 2019, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. Sullivan stabbed his mother in the hand in a dispute over gas money, according to court paperwork.

Sullivan's mother told police that her son came down with a kitchen knife like he was going to stab her in the heart, so she turned and used her right arm to block him and grabbed the knife with her left hand.

Kyle Odegard

