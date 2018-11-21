An Albany man pleaded no contest to second-degree assault on Tuesday in Linn County Circuit Court, according to Oregon's online court database.
Thomas Alan Boatwright is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28.
He had been scheduled for a 12-person jury trial starting on Dec. 7.
Court paperwork indicates that a dangerous or deadly weapon was used in the crime, which occurred on July 10, and was investigated by the Albany Police Department. The charging document doesn’t specify the weapon, however.
A charge of fourth-degree assault is scheduled to be dismissed at sentencing.