Albany man killed in shooting at Timber Linn Memorial Park

The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a local man at Timber Linn Memorial Park late Sunday night.

The shooting victim has been identified as Joshua Johnston-Partain, 22, of Albany.

Authorities received a report about the shooting at 10:49 p.m. Sunday, according to an APD news release.

When officers arrived at the park, 900 Price Road S.E., they found an adult male lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Albany Fire Department medics transported Johnston-Partain to a local hospital for treatment, but he later died from his injuries.

APD investigated the incident throughout the night with the assistance of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Linn County District Attorney’s Office and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Those with information regarding the case should call APD’s detective unit at 541-917-7686.

