Albany man killed in crash on I-5 near Harrisburg
breaking top story

Albany man killed in crash on I-5 near Harrisburg

An Albany man driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 was killed northeast of Harrisburg on Sunday morning when his car collided with a semi truck.

Shiloh Edsitty was 29.

The crash occurred at about 10:40 a.m., and Oregon State Police troopers were responding to the area to the report of a wrong-way driver, according to a news release.

Edsitty’s Volkwagen Jetta was southbound in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the Freightliner semi truck, Phillip Paylor, 55, of Grants Pass, was not injured.

OSP was assisted by the Halsey-Shedd Rural Fire Protection District and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

