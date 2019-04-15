An Albany man is in custody after allegedly leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase through the city early Monday and crashing his car – twice.
Christopher Wayne Gray, 34, was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.
He is charged with attempting to elude police in a vehicle, attempting to elude police on foot, failure to perform the duties of a driver to a person injured in an accident and first-degree criminal mischief, all felonies. He also faces misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, reckless endangerment and fourth-degree assault in connection with injuries sustained by a female during the chase.
The incident began about 3:40 a.m. Monday when a Corvallis police officer pulled over a motorist in the 1700 block of Northwest Ninth Street, according to the officer’s written account. The driver allegedly gave a false name and then sped away from the scene, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph before crashing into a fence at a construction site at Southwest Washington Avenue.
The suspect then backed up and sped away again, turning south on Third Street and ultimately crashing a second time at Southeast Lilly Avenue, then continuing to flee on foot, the report states. A short time later Gray was caught by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to the report.
Gray remained in the Benton County Jail Monday afternoon on $112,500 bail.
Court documents did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.