An Albany man was found guilty on Wednesday of forcibly raping an underage teenager at a Lebanon park in May 2008.
John Virgil Benson, 32, was convicted of first-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse and attempted first-degree sexual abuse at the conclusion of his one-day bench trial.
Judge Daniel Murphy presided over the case and determined the verdict. A defendant, under Oregon law, can request a court trial rather than a jury trial.
Benson is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 20 in Linn County Circuit Court.
Shortly after opening arguments from the prosecution on Wednesday morning, the alleged victim took the stand, and said that about a decade ago she left a party with Benson to go to nearby Wynn Mill Park on Fourth Street and smoke some marijuana.
She knew Benson as someone she could get illegal substances from, such as pot and methamphetamine, she said.
“We were sitting there smoking and everything was fine, and then I was pushed really hard against the (picnic) table,” the woman said.
The alleged victim said she tried to resist and fight Benson off, but wasn’t strong enough. After she shoved him and tried to bite him, he backed away and left the park.
The woman said she didn’t call police because she was on probation and intoxicated, and didn’t want to go to jail. She did tell her boyfriend and another friend, however.
Afterward, the alleged victim continued to run in the same circles as Benson, but said she did her best to avoid him.
In 2009, the alleged victim went into a residential rehabilitation facility. During a counseling session about traumas that triggered drug abuse, she discussed the alleged rape. Her counselor informed authorities.
“I thought it was going to be confidential,” the woman said.
After initial interviews, the case lay dormant. But in 2016, detectives picked it up again, said prosecutor Coleen Cerda, during opening arguments.
Benson previously was convicted of attempted sodomy in 2011 and of attempted sex abuse in 2016.
He was charged in the rape case in June 2017.
According to Oregon’s online court database, Benson has another open rape and sex abuse case involving a different victim that allegedly occurred in 2008, as well.