Albany man gets six years for stabbing mother in hand

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Albany man who stabbed his mother in the hand was sentenced to nearly six years in prison during a hearing in Linn County Circuit Court last week.

Jeremiah Sullivan’s sentencing hearing occurred on June 4. He had pleaded no contest to a charge of second-degree assault (domestic violence) on May 26.

Per terms of the plea agreement, a charge of attempted murder and counts of fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon were dismissed.

The crime occurred in February 2019, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. Sullivan stabbed his mother in the hand in a dispute over gas money, according to court paperwork.

Sullivan's mother told police that her son came down with a kitchen knife like he was going to stab her in the heart, so she turned and used her right arm to block him and grabbed the knife with her left hand.

Information about Sullivan’s sentencing details was added to Oregon’s online court database on June 11.

Kyle Odegard

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0