Albany man gets seven years in prison for Sweet Home DUII crash

Daniel Gonzalez

An Albany man was sentenced to seven years in prison for driving intoxicated and causing a Sweet Home car crash that injured several people in July 2018.

Daniel Vincent Gonzalez, 37, pleaded guilty in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday to driving under the influence of intoxicants and five counts of third-degree assault (DUII).

The crash occurred on July 15, 2018 in the 2400 block of Main Street in Sweet Home. According to police, a Sweet Home woman was traveling eastbound in a 2006 Mazda when she began to make a right turn into a business driveway. Gonzalez was operating a Jeep Patriot and carrying four passengers and smashed into the Mazda. The vehicles collided and the Jeep rolled.

Gonzalez was initially arraigned in the case in March, and the charges he faced included five counts of second-degree assault, a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison.

As part of Thursday’s negotiated settlement, Gonzalez pleaded to the lesser charges of third-degree assault and a count of second-degree criminal mischief was dismissed.

