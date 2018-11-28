An Albany man who smashed a woman’s head against a wall was sentenced to five years of supervised probation in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning.
Thomas Boatwright pleaded guilty to second-degree assault last week. He also was sentenced to 30 days in the Linn County Jail, which he has already served.
The sentence, which came from a negotiated settlement, was far less than normal for the charge because the degree of harm was less than typical for the crime. Second-degree assault often is prosecuted as a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison.
Judge David Delsman noted that Boatwright faces significant prison time if he violates his probation.
“It’s not hard to stay out of handcuffs. It’s not hard to stay out of jail,” Boatwright responded, adding that he wanted to put his childish ways behind him.
Per terms of the plea deal, a charge of fourth-degree assault was dismissed.