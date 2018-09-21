An Albany man who attacked Lebanon partygoers with a propane tank in early April was sentenced to four years in prison on Friday morning.
Nathan Clark, 23, pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted second-degree assault.
As part of a negotiated settlement, two counts of second-degree assault, another count of attempted second-degree assault and a charge of resisting arrest were dismissed.
On April 3, Clark was kicked out of a party in the 100 block of East Elmore Street, and left drunk and upset, said prosecutor Ani Yardumian. “Apparently, that’s a terrible combination for Mr. Clark,” she added.
Clark grabbed a propane torch, went back inside and started swinging the metal tank around, hitting several people, Yardumian said.
Defense attorney Tim Felling said Clark clearly wasn’t in his right mind. “Clearly, the big problem here was substance abuse,” he added.
Clark spoke briefly during the hearing, and told Judge Daniel Murphy that he would seek alcohol and drug treatment regardless of whether he is ordered to do so by authorities.
“You can’t change somebody that doesn’t want that change. And I want that change,” Clark said.
Clark’s driving under the influence of intoxicants diversion also was revoked, but he was sentenced to time already served in custody.