A man who led police on a high-speed chase through Corvallis streets, crashed his car and then fled on foot, leaving his injured passenger behind, has been given jail time and other sanctions for his actions.
Christopher Wayne Gray, 34, of Albany appeared before Benton County Circuit Court Judge Joan Demarest for a plea and sentencing hearing on Monday morning.
As part of an agreement negotiated with prosecutors, Gray pleaded guilty to felony charges of attempting to elude a police officer and failure to perform the duties of a driver in an accident.
Five other counts against him — including criminal mischief, reckless driving and fourth-degree assault — were dropped as part of the plea deal.
According to police, the incident began about 3:40 a.m. on April 15 when an officer pulled Gray over in the 1700 block of Northwest Ninth Street for a suspected traffic violation. Gray reportedly gave a false name and then raced away in his 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier, hitting speeds of more than 100 mph as he fled south on Ninth Street before crashing into a fence around a construction site at Southwest Washington Avenue.
Gray then backed up and sped off again, police say, heading south before crashing again at Southeast Third Street and Lilly Avenue. Gray got out of his wrecked car and ran away from the scene but was caught by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy.
A woman riding in the car reportedly suffered a foot injury.
Demarest sentenced Gray to serve 10 days in jail on the attempting to elude charge and 30 days for failure to perform the duties of a driver in an accident. The sentences are to be served concurrently, and Gray will get credit for time served since his arrest on April 15.
In addition, his driver’s license was suspended for one year, he must pay a $200 fine and he must submit to 18 months of probation.
Gray was represented in court by John Rich.
Deputy Benton County District Attorney Jay Hughes represented the state.